THREE-PEAT: Skutt and Gretna girls soccer win third consecutive state title

By Grace Boyles
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three was the magic number for both Skutt Catholic and Gretna girls soccer Monday night at Morrison Stadium. The Skyhawks faced off against Norris for the third consecutive year in the Class B state championship. Although Skutt out-shot Norris 19-4, the Titans goalkeeper Ize Tidball and an outstanding night, shutting out the Skyhawks through 100 minutes of play. With no score through regulation and both the overtime periods, Norris and Skutt decided the Class B state title in penalty kicks for the second year in a row. In the fourth round of PK’s, Maggie Reisbig put Skutt up 3-1 followed by Norris’ Grace Kohler shooting wide to make the Skyhawks back-to-back-to-back state champions.

In the Class A state final, undefeated Gretna asserted their dominance on Lincoln Southwest, 5-2, to claim the Dragons’ third straight state title and complete their perfect season. While the Silver Hawks go on the board first with a goal in the first seven minutes, Gretna responded with four straight goals from Ava Makovicka, Kendall Dobberstein, Sonora De Fini, and London De Fini all in the first half. Each team added a goal in the second half.

