Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Clearing skies lead to a beautiful afternoon

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day starts with the same stubborn clouds but they’ll exit east fairly quickly this morning. That will lead to a great afternoon and the return of the warmth.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

As we heat up into the upper 70s this afternoon, we’ll have a light north breeze and a low dew points. Hard to ask for a better may afternoon.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

Wednesday’s forecast looks just as good but a bit warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Our next chance of showers and storms enters the forecast Thursday afternoon and continues into the evening. It will be a broken line along a front moving through. The severe threat looks very very low with any of these storm. Downpours and lightning look to be the biggest threat. Hopefully some widespread beneficial rain is what we all get.

Thursday Storms
Thursday Storms(WOWT)

