Protesters gather at Nebraska capitol as youth trans care bill, abortion debate unfolds

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - People opposed to debate over the ban on gender-affirming care for youth had planned to gather Tuesday night, but the debate got going much earlier than expected.

Outside the Legislative chambers, protesters gathered as two extremely divisive subjects are back up for debate at the Unicameral: transgender care for minors accompanied by an amendment to further restrict abortion.

Just before 5:30 p.m. — when the protest had been originally scheduled to begin — the back doors to the Legislative floor were ordered closed because chants from the protesters could be heard in the background as lawmakers made their remarks. Lawmakers were then encouraged to speak up and speak clearly in order to make sure their voices were properly recorded over the protesting.

Protesters have begun gathering in the Capitol Rotunda as debate continues over LB574.

The protesters began to gather around 4 p.m. as lawmakers were debating processes.

People from both sides were in the Nebraska Capitol rotunda, each side taking different approaches to show their opinions. The energy continued to grow in the rotunda as all await a vote.

Live in Lincoln for the final reading of the bill to ban gender-affirming care for youth, with an abortion amendment attached. Energy from opponents of #LB574 is now being pointed directly towards the #NEleg chambers. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/rB3e3gM8iS — Bella Caracta (@BellaCaracta) May 16, 2023

Prayers are competing with chants: Those in support of LB574 gathered in prayer and song. Across the way, those opposed waved signs and chanted “One more vote to save our lives.”

State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha broke into tears on the mic as she was called on during debate, say she had been listening to the protesters outside and had just figured out what they were saying.

“‘One more vote to save our lives’ — and it’s coming to one or two men who are scared,” she said.

Another look right now in the rotunda. Stay with us on @WOWT6News as we bring you continued coverage of gender-affirming care and abortion legislation in the #NEleg #LB574 pic.twitter.com/lmaWHPXZ4H — Bella Caracta (@BellaCaracta) May 16, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

