Omaha’s Hitchcock Pool closed this summer for renovations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An outdoor city pool will not open for the 2023 season.

Omaha Parks and Recreation announced that the pool at Hitchcock Park in South Omaha will be closed for the season for renovations.

The renovations include the removal of the 32-foot-high, triple-tier diving platform.

Parks and Recreation recommends people visit other nearby pools instead, such as the Spring Lake or Karen Pools.

The summer season for the City of Omaha’s outdoor pools begins June 5.

