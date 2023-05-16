We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha’s Hitchcock Pool closed this summer for renovations

Omaha's Hitchcock Pool will not open for the 2023 summer season
Omaha's Hitchcock Pool will not open for the 2023 summer season
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An outdoor city pool will not open for the 2023 season.

Omaha Parks and Recreation announced that the pool at Hitchcock Park in South Omaha will be closed for the season for renovations.

The renovations include the removal of the 32-foot-high, triple-tier diving platform.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Diving platform removal among Omaha park changes

Parks and Recreation recommends people visit other nearby pools instead, such as the Spring Lake or Karen Pools.

Omaha Pools: Hours and Locations

The summer season for the City of Omaha’s outdoor pools begins June 5.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen has been missing since May 2021 after he allegedly walked out of La Vista West...
Mother of missing Ryan Larsen sues Papillion La Vista School District
A manhunt continues for the man accused in a fatal shooting
Blair murder suspect turns self in
Council Bluffs Police were involved in a standoff at a Mega Saver gas station on Monday, May...
Wanted man arrested at Council Bluffs gas station following standoff
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Cody Johnson
US Marshals searching for man wanted out of Madison County, NE

Latest News

Plans for a mental health facility in Douglas County have been tabled, but are still alive.
Douglas County mental health center plans still on hold
Protestors are only getting louder and more numerous both inside and outside the Capitol...
Protesters continue to amass inside and outside the Capitol
Debate is still happening on LB574 in the Nebraska Legislature, as lawmakers continue sparring...
6:30 p.m. UPDATE: Cloture vote coming for LB574 as debate continues
Protests are continuing as people await a vote on LB574.
Protesters gather at Nebraska capitol as youth trans care bill, abortion debate unfolds