We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha woman sentenced to probation for child neglect resulting in death arrested again

Court documents claim Carmaleta Price violated her probation multiple times
(Storyblocks)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman who was originally sentenced to probation for child neglect resulting in death has been arrested once again.

According to Omaha Police, 25-year-old Carmaleta Price was arrested Monday afternoon on a warrant that was issued on April 7, 2023, for failure to appear in court. This was Price’s latest time in jail since originally being arrested in June 2019 for child neglect resulting in death.

Carmaleta Price, 25
Carmaleta Price, 25(Omaha Police Department)

The situation dates back to when Price’s 6-month-old daughter was found dead in her home. She allegedly admitted that she was intoxicated at the time when the baby fell off an air mattress, causing a plastic bag to fall on top of her. Another family member later found the baby deceased.

Price pleaded no contest to negligent child abuse resulting in death and was sentenced to four years of probation.

In 2023, Price has been arrested two times - for violating her probation and for failure to appear in court.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Omaha woman sentenced for child neglect resulting in death arrested for violating probation

Under the terms of her probation, Price was supposed to abstain from alcohol and controlled substances. But in October and November 2022, Price allegedly failed drug tests on five occasions and at one point had a blood alcohol content of 0.127.

Also in November 2022, a probation officer allegedly wasn’t able to visit Price on four occasions. Price was ordered to report on November 28 but allegedly didn’t show.

Price’s probation was then revoked on Feb. 7, 2023 and she was jailed. Later on March 28, Price was released from jail to participate in the Miracles Program, which is for addiction treatment.

Price allegedly left the program, which violated her bond, and a warrant was issued for her arrest on April 7 when she allegedly failed to show up for court. She was then arrested on Monday, May 15.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen has been missing since May 2021 after he allegedly walked out of La Vista West...
Mother of missing Ryan Larsen sues Papillion La Vista School District
A manhunt continues for the man accused in a fatal shooting
Blair murder suspect turns self in
Council Bluffs Police were involved in a standoff at a Mega Saver gas station on Monday, May...
Wanted man arrested at Council Bluffs gas station following standoff
South Omaha boxer Johhny Montalvo makes history by heading to the finals of a Golden Gloves of...
South Omaha boxer makes history at national tournament
Police are investigating the death of a young child who was found in the woods in the east part...
Police: Baby found dead in wooded area in Kansas City, Mo.

Latest News

A man was arrested and a child was found safe after an alleged shooting on Mother's Day in Omaha
Bond set at $10M for man accused of shooting 2 women on Mother’s Day, fleeing with child
Lincoln Police said 18-year-old Damien Brave was shot several times with a handgun inside this...
Teen accused in March house party homicide back in Lincoln Police custody
Center Closure Due to Water Main Break
Water main break on Center is one of several areas causing headaches for Omaha drivers
Omaha firefighters responded to a Tuesday morning house fire on Gold Street
OFD: Omaha house fire caused by unattended candle