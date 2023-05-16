OFD: Omaha house fire caused by unattended candle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire investigators say an unattended candle is to blame for a Tuesday morning house fire.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 6:29 a.m. Monday crews were called to a house fire near 114th and Gold Street.

When firefighters arrived they found the fire in the front interior of the home and got it under control in just a few minutes.

One person was home at the time of the fire and was displaced as a result.

Omaha Fire investigators say the blaze was started by an unattended candle and the fire resulted in $52,500 in total damage.

