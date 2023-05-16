We are Local
Omaha Everyday
OFD: Omaha house fire caused by unattended candle

Omaha firefighters responded to a Tuesday morning house fire on Gold Street
Omaha firefighters responded to a Tuesday morning house fire on Gold Street(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire investigators say an unattended candle is to blame for a Tuesday morning house fire.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 6:29 a.m. Monday crews were called to a house fire near 114th and Gold Street.

When firefighters arrived they found the fire in the front interior of the home and got it under control in just a few minutes.

One person was home at the time of the fire and was displaced as a result.

Omaha Fire investigators say the blaze was started by an unattended candle and the fire resulted in $52,500 in total damage.

