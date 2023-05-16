We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

NSP: Avocados spilled all over I-80 after semi crash

A semi hauling a trailer full of avocados lost control and ended up in a ditch on I-80, east of...
A semi hauling a trailer full of avocados lost control and ended up in a ditch on I-80, east of 70th Street. The avocados were subsequently spilled everywhere.(@NSP_TroopH)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tow Companies, a volunteer fire department, and the Nebraska State Patrol all had quite a cleanup Monday night on I-80 after a semi crashed.

According to NSP, the tractor trailer was hauling a load of avocados when it lost control sometime after 8 p.m. and went into a ditch on the north side of the interstate, just east of the 70th Street bridge on the north side of Lincoln.

Troopers say the avocados were subsequently spilled all over the roadway as a result. NDOT reports the I-80 was down to one lane while the cleanup process began, which required help from volunteer firefighters with Waverly Fire & Rescue.

The stretch of interstate soon was up to two lanes open around 11 p.m., with the final lane back open around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The entire cleanup, avocados and everything else, took hours to complete, with NSP finally leaving the scene in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen has been missing since May 2021 after he allegedly walked out of La Vista West...
Mother of missing Ryan Larsen sues Papillion La Vista School District
A manhunt continues for the man accused in a fatal shooting
Blair murder suspect turns self in
Council Bluffs Police were involved in a standoff at a Mega Saver gas station on Monday, May...
Wanted man arrested at Council Bluffs gas station following standoff
Police are investigating the death of a young child who was found in the woods in the east part...
Police: Baby found dead in wooded area in Kansas City, Mo.
South Omaha boxer Johhny Montalvo makes history by heading to the finals of a Golden Gloves of...
South Omaha boxer makes history at national tournament

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
The Sowers Club of Lincoln is warning others its name is being tarnished in a phone scam.
Sowers Club of Lincoln name hijacked by scammers
Council Bluffs Police arrested a man after an hours-long standoff at a Mega Saver Monday...
BREAKING: New details in Council Bluffs Mega Saver standoff
The Papillion-La Vista School District is reacting to being sued by the family of Ryan Larsen...
BREAKING: Reaction from Papillion-La Vista Schools after family of Ryan Larsen sues district