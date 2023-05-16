We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Marijuana use in first trimester may harm embryo, study says

A new study finds marijuana use can cause harm in the first trimester of pregnancy.
A new study finds marijuana use can cause harm in the first trimester of pregnancy.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are pregnant and use any form of cannabis product, you may want to consider stopping.

A new study found a significant health impact of marijuana use on fetal development as early as the beginning of pregnancy.

According to the study, published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Pediatrics, marijuana use can harm fetal development in the first trimester before many women even know they’re pregnant.

It found THC and CBD exposure in the womb are linked to childhood obesity and higher blood sugar.

The study further suggests that marijuana use may also be linked to a decrease in birth weight, as well as aggression, anxiety and even autism in children.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen has been missing since May 2021 after he allegedly walked out of La Vista West...
Mother of missing Ryan Larsen sues Papillion La Vista School District
A manhunt continues for the man accused in a fatal shooting
Blair murder suspect turns self in
Council Bluffs Police were involved in a standoff at a Mega Saver gas station on Monday, May...
Wanted man arrested at Council Bluffs gas station following standoff
Police are investigating the death of a young child who was found in the woods in the east part...
Police: Baby found dead in wooded area in Kansas City, Mo.
South Omaha boxer Johhny Montalvo makes history by heading to the finals of a Golden Gloves of...
South Omaha boxer makes history at national tournament

Latest News

At the time of the May 8, 2022, crash, Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding...
Lawsuit: Deputy ‘raced’ with senior deputy before crash that killed 3 women
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
FILE - According to a study, wearing a mask at a doctor's office can protect you from getting...
Face masks are still a good idea at the doctor’s office, study says