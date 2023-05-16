We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Hundreds expected at large Missouri River cleanup in Omaha metro

Missouri River Relief is hosting a large-scale cleanup around Omaha and Council Bluffs
Missouri River Relief is hosting a large-scale cleanup around Omaha and Council Bluffs(Missouri River Relief)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - There are still a few signups available for a large-scale cleanup of the Missouri River this weekend.

Missouri River Relief is hosting the cleanup. Volunteers will meet Saturday morning at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs and board riverboats to clean up areas across a 10-mile stretch of the Missouri River.

Up to 200 volunteers are expected to attend. They will be ferried to scouted locations along the river banks and pick up flood debris and trash.

“In just a few hours, volunteers will have made a direct positive impact on their environment having collected literally tons of trash for proper disposal back on shore,” Missouri River Relief said in a release.

The cleanup is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. Registered volunteers should be at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park by 8:45 a.m.

Those wishing to register and join the initiative can do so online. Registration is still open as of Tuesday afternoon, but organizers say spots are limited.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen has been missing since May 2021 after he allegedly walked out of La Vista West...
Mother of missing Ryan Larsen sues Papillion La Vista School District
A manhunt continues for the man accused in a fatal shooting
Blair murder suspect turns self in
Council Bluffs Police were involved in a standoff at a Mega Saver gas station on Monday, May...
Wanted man arrested at Council Bluffs gas station following standoff
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
South Omaha boxer Johhny Montalvo makes history by heading to the finals of a Golden Gloves of...
South Omaha boxer makes history at national tournament

Latest News

A grass fire north of downtown Omaha kept fire crews busy Tuesday afternoon.
Omaha fire crews battle downtown grass fire
One suspect is dead and another is still on the run after a burglary in Bellevue Tuesday morning.
Bellevue Police: One suspect dead, another at large after burglary
Protesters have begun gathering in the Capitol Rotunda as debate continues over LB574.
Protesters gathering inside State Capitol as debate over LB574 continues
Debate has resumed on LB574, a controversial gender-affirming care bill -- and the rules...
BREAKING: Nebraska lawmakers debating rules over gender-affirming care ban