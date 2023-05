FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing person.

Londyn Trent was last seen at 1 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Anyone who knows where she might be is asked to call 402-727-2677 or use the P3 Tips app to submit that information.

Londyn Trent has not be seen since 1am on Sunday May 14th. If you know where she is, please call 402-727-2677 or use the P3 app to remain anonymous. #2172. Posted by Fremont Police on Monday, May 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.