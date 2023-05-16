Nebraska Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Carmen Ruiz

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing woman.

Carmen Ruiz, 65, was last seen Monday around 10:30 p.m. near North 41st and Baldwin Avenue in Lincoln.

She is described as 5′7″ and 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket with fur on the collar, black leggings, black tennis shoes, and a black bandana on her head.

According to authorities, Ruiz suffers from dementia and does not have her medications with her.

If you know where she is, you are asked to call Lincoln Police at 441-6000.

We are looking for 65 yr old Carmen Ruiz. She is 5 ft 7 in, 125 lbs, brown eyes and brown hair. Last seen in the area of N 41st/Baldwin at 11 pm last night. She is likely wearing the coat in the photo with a black scarf and black leggings. Please call 441-6000 if you see her. pic.twitter.com/NPhq6Rg7EH — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 16, 2023

