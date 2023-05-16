We are Local
Nebraska Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Carmen Ruiz

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing woman.

Carmen Ruiz, 65, was last seen Monday around 10:30 p.m. near North 41st and Baldwin Avenue in Lincoln.

She is described as 5′7″ and 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket with fur on the collar, black leggings, black tennis shoes, and a black bandana on her head.

According to authorities, Ruiz suffers from dementia and does not have her medications with her.

If you know where she is, you are asked to call Lincoln Police at 441-6000.

