Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warmer and sunnier weather ahead
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cloudy start to the week and a cool Monday we’re in for changes! Skies clear through Tuesday with a mostly cloudy start in the Metro... plan on sun by mid-morning! That will help us warm to a high of 77. We’ll be slightly cooler to the S where clouds are last to clear.
Enjoy warmer and sunnier weather through mid-week! Highs are back to the 80s Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Thursday evening’s cold front. That will spark storm chances Thursday evenign into early Friday morning
We’ll briefly fall to the 60s Friday before warming up for the weekend and beyond.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.