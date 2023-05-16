Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Sunny and warmer Wednesday ahead of Thursday changes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Enjoy warmer and sunnier weather through mid-week! Highs are back to the 80s Wednesday with plenty of sun from start to finish...

Wednesday forecast (wowt)

We’re warm again Thursday ahead of our cold front but we won’t see as much sunshine... clouds build through the morning with increasing rain chances in the afternoon and evening as a cold front drops through. Right now this does not appear to bring a high risk for severe storms.

Thursday PM rain (wowt)

Cooler Friday (wowt)

This will leave us with a cooler and breezy day Friday. We’ll briefly fall to the 60s Friday before warming up for the weekend and beyond.

10day forecast (wowt)

