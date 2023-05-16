Downtown Omaha Public Library branch set to open doors this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The new downtown library branch is now just days from opening its doors, giving life to an old industrial building.

“It allows a building that is this unique to become a public space again, something that the entire community can share in and appreciate it.”

It’s a space that Jay Kleine describes as a right fit for the community. He is one of the developers behind the renovations.

”The former downtown library was oversized and the design of it, while novel at the time, didn’t function very well as a library,” Kleine said.

The new two-floor building is different. It has new study rooms available for reservation online and more areas for computer access. For the kids, it has interactive spaces for them to express their creativity.

Dana Blaschko, one of the architects who designed the space, says the $6.5 million project took only a year to complete.

“We got lots of feedback about the children’s section to have this flexible space suited for parents to have time to spend with their kids,” Blaschko said. “So, this is really just about providing all of the services that were provided at W. Dale Clark and meeting the needs of what folks were talking about.”

The new branch at 14th and Jones St. opens to the public on Sunday. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Doors will open at 1 p.m.

