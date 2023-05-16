We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Downtown Omaha Public Library branch set to open doors this weekend

The new downtown Omaha public library is set to open to the public on Sunday.
By Johan Marin
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The new downtown library branch is now just days from opening its doors, giving life to an old industrial building.

“It allows a building that is this unique to become a public space again, something that the entire community can share in and appreciate it.”

It’s a space that Jay Kleine describes as a right fit for the community. He is one of the developers behind the renovations.

”The former downtown library was oversized and the design of it, while novel at the time, didn’t function very well as a library,” Kleine said.

The new two-floor building is different. It has new study rooms available for reservation online and more areas for computer access. For the kids, it has interactive spaces for them to express their creativity.

Dana Blaschko, one of the architects who designed the space, says the $6.5 million project took only a year to complete.

“We got lots of feedback about the children’s section to have this flexible space suited for parents to have time to spend with their kids,” Blaschko said. “So, this is really just about providing all of the services that were provided at W. Dale Clark and meeting the needs of what folks were talking about.”

The new branch at 14th and Jones St. opens to the public on Sunday. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Doors will open at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen has been missing since May 2021 after he allegedly walked out of La Vista West...
Mother of missing Ryan Larsen sues Papillion La Vista School District
A manhunt continues for the man accused in a fatal shooting
Blair murder suspect turns self in
Council Bluffs Police were involved in a standoff at a Mega Saver gas station on Monday, May...
Wanted man arrested at Council Bluffs gas station following standoff
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
South Omaha boxer Johhny Montalvo makes history by heading to the finals of a Golden Gloves of...
South Omaha boxer makes history at national tournament

Latest News

The new downtown Omaha public library is set to open to the public on Sunday.
A look inside the new downtown Omaha Public Library
A North Omaha building that had long been on the demolition list could be turned into...
North Omaha building previously on demolition list could be saved
A North Omaha building is getting a new lease on life after plans to convert the structure into...
Omaha nonprofit planning to develop former Larimore Building
Peace Officers Memorial Day was commemorated Monday morning by the Douglas County Law...
Fallen officers being honored on Peace Officers Memorial Day