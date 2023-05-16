Douglas County mental health center off the table for now

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The plan before the Douglas County Board of Commissioners Tuesday called for relocating the former mental health center and building a new facility on 16th and Jackson, yards from Douglas County Corrections, along with constructing a separate mental health unit that would connect to the jail.

There were people who spoke against a community health center facility located next to the jail. Those who opposed the plan say the concept reinforces the stigma surrounding mental illness.

“Not only is having a mental health issue bad,” said Nicole LeClerc of Omaha. “Now it will be perceived as plain wrong and criminal. It’s already challenging to admit that you have a mental health issue, but then to have to seek care and treatment on the jail campus, you’re now bad, guilty, wrong, or maybe even a criminal.”

“There should not be anything done in an official role that would further merge the concept of mental illness and criminality,” said Ernie Chambers.

Douglas County Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh told his colleagues the plan isn’t compliant without checking other options. He wants to look at upgrading current facilities on the county’s campus near 42nd and Woolworth and taking time to perhaps procure more financial help from the private sector, local hospitals, and state government.

“I’ve also been informed that senators and the governor are very interested in helping us out with some state dollars on behavioral health, which wouldn’t be available until next year, of course, because the session is winding down as we speak,” he said.

Commissioner PJ Morgan proposed a change to go ahead with the facility connected to the jail for inmates and find additional parking around the facility.

When the dust settled, the commissioners struck down the current plan to give Morgan until next week to come up with a new proposal that basically cuts out a new community mental health facility next to the jail. This upset board chair Mary Ann Borgeson.

“The state had the opportunity to provide regions and counties with an influx of dollars for services, and they took a U-turn,” Borgeson said. “So I’m real tired of everybody thinking that, because we have an issue, it’s mental illness, but when it comes to really addressing it, we take a run.”

Borgeson says she’ll continue to fight for mental healthcare in the county.

Commissioner Cavanaugh says there’s a possibility to bring a proposal to renovate existing facilities owned by the county to provide long-term residential mental healthcare, but that will take time to develop.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.