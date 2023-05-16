WATCH: Debate over Nebraska youth trans care bill, abortion amendment starts early

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The debate over LB574 is once again at the hands of Nebraska lawmakers, hours ahead of schedule.

Previously, debate had been expected to start sometime after 7 p.m. and last for a couple of hours. Instead, debate began before 3 p.m. and is expected to go no longer than two hours since the bill is on its final reading — but the clock has been stopped periodically as senators discuss rules and procedures.

The early start made it seem like they might have an earlier night, but the way things are unfolding, it’s not going to be.

Not only is this an intricate bill, but it’s also a very complex situation that is unfolding at the state capitol. Even rules and processes have been up for discussion during Tuesday’s debate — it’s something that’s been happening all session long.

The minority party say Republicans in the Unicameral just keep changing the rules, and when something doesn’t fit them, they change it again.

“We are governing in a win-at-all-costs atmosphere,” said State Sen. Jen Day of Omaha. “Our bill fails, we’re going to bring back a similar bill as an amendment on another bill. And then when the opposition attempts to do their work, we’re going to change the rules so that they can’t.”

While they’re debating the rules — and every senator is allowed to have a say — that time isn’t included in the debate on the bill.

Nebraska lawmakers have resumed debate on LB574 -- with an abortion amendment attached to it.

Remember, the bill is being filibustered, as has every bill this session — so the first true test will be if 33 senators vote for cloture. If they don’t, the bill is dead. If they do have those 33 votes, that doesn’t mean anything passes tonight — the bills just live to see another day, and there would be votes on the amendments.

The proposed ban on gender-affirming care for minors is the reason for the long-term filibuster. State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha said it was ridiculous that her conservative colleagues were pushing an agenda infringing on personal healthcare decisions.

The original bill is a ban on gender-affirming surgeries for minors, which is rare in Nebraska, in addition to puberty blockers and hormone therapies. It didn’t have enough support, because the original sponsor, State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, added amendments to her own bill, which seems to be a watered-down version of the original bill and would ban only gender-affirming surgeries.

Here’s where things get murky. Tacked into the abortion bill attached to this is a section that allows Nebraska’s chief medical officer to unilaterally decide what’s allowed and what isn’t when it comes to hormone treatments and gender blockers; meaning for right now, an ear, nose, and throat doctor — appointed by Republican Gov. Jim Pillen — would make that call should this bill pass.

The six-week abortion ban had failed earlier in the session by a single vote. Republican State Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston said it went too far and was like a total ban. He had proposed a 12-week ban, but it never made it to the floor for debate.

This amendment is a 12-week ban, but opponents say it’s not the same. For instance, there are no exceptions for fetal anomalies, no clarity for exceptions for the life of the mother, and nothing removing existing criminal penalties for healthcare providers.

As to when we could finally see a resolution, that’s hard to say. Much of it depends on whether the Republican majority can stop the filibuster from Democrats. Even then, the next round wouldn’t be right away since the legislature has budget deadlines to meet in the coming days. After tonight, 11 days remain in the legislative session.

