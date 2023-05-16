We are Local
Bellevue Police: Burglar suspect dies after medical emergency

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect is dead and another is still at large after an alleged burglary in Bellevue.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, Tuesday morning at 7:19 a.m., officers responded to a burglary after two people were seen running from a residence near Childs Road and Camp Brewster Road.

Officers arrived and found one suspect, who they say suffered a medical emergency and was lying on the ground. The officers rendered aid until Bellevue Medical arrived and the suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Further details about the medical incident weren’t immediately available.

Police identified the deceased suspect as 36-year-old Joshua McCammond of Omaha.

Bellevue Police say they are not investigating the incident as an in-custody death.

The investigation is still ongoing and police say the second suspect in the burglary is still at large. Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

