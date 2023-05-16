Authorities looking for missing 11-year-old from York

YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A girl has been missing from York for more than a week.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 11-year-old Mercedes American Horse from York, Neb. has been missing since May 8.

Mercedes Horse disappeared from her home in York on May 8 and was last seen wearing a long black sleeve shirt, black shorts, white shoes and carrying a pink backpack.

She is 5′0″ and weighs 104 Ibs. She’s American Indian and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Mercedes or her disappearance is urged to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the York Police Department at 1-402-363-2640.

