We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Authorities looking for missing 11-year-old from York

Mercedes American Horse, 11, has been missing since May 8, 2023 out of York, Nebraska
Mercedes American Horse, 11, has been missing since May 8, 2023 out of York, Nebraska(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A girl has been missing from York for more than a week.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 11-year-old Mercedes American Horse from York, Neb. has been missing since May 8.

Mercedes Horse disappeared from her home in York on May 8 and was last seen wearing a long black sleeve shirt, black shorts, white shoes and carrying a pink backpack.

She is 5′0″ and weighs 104 Ibs. She’s American Indian and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Mercedes or her disappearance is urged to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the York Police Department at 1-402-363-2640.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen has been missing since May 2021 after he allegedly walked out of La Vista West...
Mother of missing Ryan Larsen sues Papillion La Vista School District
A manhunt continues for the man accused in a fatal shooting
Blair murder suspect turns self in
Council Bluffs Police were involved in a standoff at a Mega Saver gas station on Monday, May...
Wanted man arrested at Council Bluffs gas station following standoff
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
South Omaha boxer Johhny Montalvo makes history by heading to the finals of a Golden Gloves of...
South Omaha boxer makes history at national tournament

Latest News

Protesters have begun gathering in the Capitol Rotunda as debate continues over LB574.
Protesters gathering inside State Capitol as debate over LB574 continues
Debate has resumed on LB574, a controversial gender-affirming care bill -- and the rules...
BREAKING: Nebraska lawmakers debating rules over gender-affirming care ban
The 108th Nebraska Legislature
WATCH: Debate over Nebraska youth trans care bill, abortion amendment starts early
BREAKING: Debate resumes on LB574, abortion amendment
BREAKING: Debate resumes on LB574, abortion amendment