US Marshals searching for man wanted out of Madison County, NE

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child.

The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is looking for Cody Johnson. He is described as a 33-year-old, 5′10″ Caucasian man.

An arrest warrant was issued in Madison County, Nebraska for the arrest of Johnson on one charge of sexual assault of a child.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts can contact the U.S. Marshals Service by calling its tipline at (712) 252-0211 or by emailing siouxlands.mostwanted@usdoj.gov Tips can be submitted anonymously.

