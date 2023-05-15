‘Serial peeper’ faces increased charges, bond following latest arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man, who has been caught looking in stranger’s windows nearly a dozen times, is now facing increased charges and a hefty bond.

On Friday, Joseph Reyna was charged with intruding on a person without consent, obstructing a peace officer and criminal mischief. He plead not guilty to all three misdemeanors, and is being held on $50,000 bond.

These charges came after Reyna was arrested May 11 when police were called to the Havelock neighborhood around midnight to investigate a call that a man was prowling around a home. According to court documents, when police arrived, the neighbor described a man matching Reyna’s description. After a chase through the neighborhood, Reyna was caught and arrested.

Police said this Reyna has done this 11 times. He has four open court cases from 2023.

Last week, and in previous 10/11 NOW stories, victims of Reyna’s and Northeast Lincoln’s city councilor James Michael Bowers called for more action to be taken against Reyna.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said Friday, he filed a motion to revoke and increase bonds for Reyna’s four pending cases. He’s now facing four bonds of $25,000 for those four cases. This means his total bond is sitting at $150,000. Reyna remains in jail as of Monday evening, and would have to pay $15,000 to get out.

He’ll appear in court again for the most recent case June 7.

Chuck Fletcher, a victim from a separate peeping incident involving Reyna, spoke to 10/11 about the day Reyna showed up on his security camera.

“It was terrifying, Fletcher said.

This incident happened near 56th and Orchard streets in August of 2021 and Fletcher said Reyna was sitting outside of his bedroom.

“It was footage of him with his hand down his pants. Clearly looking into our window, he went as far as taking our patio chair and sitting on it outside of our window,” Fletcher said.

Court documents said Reyna came back twice before before he was arrested for multiple counts of disturbing the peace and trespassing. Reyna eventually spent three months in jail for reduced charges of disturbing the peace but for the Fletcher family, the damage was done.

“We work so hard to provide a safe place for our family. And then this guy can come in one night and just completely strip that from you. Maybe not physically but mentally,” Fletcher said.

Additional victims have also caught Reyna on camera.

On Thursday, LPD Sergeant Chris Vollmer said officers in the Northeast area are familiar with Reyna, but said any additional enforcement action has to be taken by the county attorney.

“LPD is not able to modify arrest citations based on past arrests, only convictions count toward enhancements,” Vollmer said. “Most of Mr. Reyna’s citations are still in the court process.”

Currently, Reyna has five open court cases, some encompass more than one incident. He is facing six total counts of trespassing and three counts of disturbing the peace, all of those are misdemeanors.

Northeast Lincoln City Councilor James Michael Bowers is called on Condon to take greater action Thursday as well.

“Residents in Havelock and Northeast Lincoln deserve to feel safe. This individuals actions violate our privacy and sense of security,” Bowers said.” Law enforcement are doing their job by responding and arresting, the county attorney must do his job and take action immediately to prevent further escalation and keep northeast Lincoln safe.”

Fletcher told 10/11 that he hopes something changes too before more families go through what he did. “Every time I see this guy on the news, it’s the judicial systems, obviously not giving him the rehabilitation that he needs. They need to look at the nature of this trespassing charge and the amount of times he’s done this,” Fletcher said.

Back in March, 10/11 took a look at Reyna’s criminal history which shows he’s been arrested on similar charges multiple times, with an arrest affidavit alleging the behavior dates back to 1985.

