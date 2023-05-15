We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy, cool & damp to start the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll have rounds of showers and drizzle move through the area today with the heaviest and steadiest likely to be south of I-80. It will be some beneficial rain for the area but will lead to a cool day to start the week. Temperatures will be stuck in the 50s all day.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

The best potential for rain and drizzle will be during the morning hours for many of us.

Monday Rain Chances
Monday Rain Chances(WOWT)

Overall I expect some areas to end up with up to a half inch of rain from this round of moisture. The highest totals will end up south of I-80.

Rainfall through tonight
Rainfall through tonight(WOWT)

Some drizzle will continue overnight right into Tuesday morning. Clouds are expected to clear Tuesday with us ending with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Wednesday will be even warmer in the 80s. The next threat of any rain will be Thursday afternoon and evening.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

