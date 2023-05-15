We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha nonprofit supports family of murdered 23-year-old security guard

Gom Gout, 23, was killed in a downtown Omaha shooting while working as a security guard at a bar
Gom Gout, 23, was killed in a downtown Omaha shooting while working as a security guard at a bar
By John Chapman
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha nonprofit is supporting the family of an Omaha security guard who was killed a couple of weeks ago.

A memorial was displayed in the Capitol District for 23-year-old Gom Gout. Earlier this month Gout was shot while trying to break up a fight.

The family is having a difficult time finding enough money to pay for the funeral.

Willie Hamilton is President and CEO of Black Men United. He says the family was unprepared to deal with this tragedy.

“Because the dad is retired, living on a fixed income,” Hamilton said. “So how are they supposed to come with almost $15,000 to bury this young man? A young man that should not have lost his life because he didn’t have the proper training, now we gotta deal with the outcome.”

If you would like to help, you can get in touch with the Gout family by calling 531-867-2340 or 531 203-6564. A GoFundMe was also set up.

Right now there are plans to hold a funeral for Gom Gout on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police responded to a shooting that injured 2 people on Sunday, May 14, 2023
Omaha Police: Suspect arrested after shooting 2 women, fleeing with child
Tornado Damage west of Ames, NE from National Weather Service surveys.
15 Tornadoes Confirmed Across Eastern Nebraska From Friday’s Storms
Storm damage was seen across the area northwest of Omaha
Tornadoes leave destruction across eastern Nebraska
19-year-old woman seriously injured in Council Bluffs single-car crash
South Omaha boxer Johhny Montalvo makes history by heading to the finals of a Golden Gloves of...
South Omaha boxer makes history at national tournament

Latest News

Council Bluffs Police were involved in a standoff at a Mega Saver gas station on Monday, May...
Council Bluffs Police involved in standoff at gas station
Council Bluffs residents are receiving new solid waste cans as the city prepares to switch to...
Council Bluffs sending residents new solid waste cans
Police are responding to a standoff at a Council Bluffs convenience store.
BREAKING: Standoff at Council Bluffs Mega Saver
Debate over LB574 and the abortion amendment added to the bill are set to be the focus on...
Nebraska lawmakers back to work Tuesday to discuss transgender rights, abortion
Changes could be coming to a problematic Omaha intersection.
Changes coming to 70th and Dodge