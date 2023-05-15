Omaha nonprofit supports family of murdered 23-year-old security guard

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha nonprofit is supporting the family of an Omaha security guard who was killed a couple of weeks ago.

A memorial was displayed in the Capitol District for 23-year-old Gom Gout. Earlier this month Gout was shot while trying to break up a fight.

The family is having a difficult time finding enough money to pay for the funeral.

Willie Hamilton is President and CEO of Black Men United. He says the family was unprepared to deal with this tragedy.

“Because the dad is retired, living on a fixed income,” Hamilton said. “So how are they supposed to come with almost $15,000 to bury this young man? A young man that should not have lost his life because he didn’t have the proper training, now we gotta deal with the outcome.”

If you would like to help, you can get in touch with the Gout family by calling 531-867-2340 or 531 203-6564. A GoFundMe was also set up.

Right now there are plans to hold a funeral for Gom Gout on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.