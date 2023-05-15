We are Local
Omaha-area law enforcement honor fallen officers

Monday is Peace Officers Memorial Day, part of National Police Memorial Week
A vigil walk in Omaha honors fallen police officers
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local law enforcement officers honored those fallen from their ranks during a memorial service Monday morning.

The 11 a.m. service at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was part of National Police Memorial Week. The service honored those officers from all Omaha-metro area agencies — active or retired — who died since 2022′s observance last May.

Gov. Jim Pillen also ordered flags to fly at half-staff on Monday in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

A statewide memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at Fonner Park in Grand Island, featuring honor guards from across Nebraska. This year, three names will be added to the monument:

  • Saunders County Deputy Jeffery Hermanson, a K9 handler for the sheriff’s office, died in June 2022 of a medical issue while on duty. He had worked with SCSO since 2001.
  • Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Bailey died in November 2020 of a massive heart attack after serving with LSO for 25 years.
  • Burt County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Smith died in July 2021 after battling COVID-19. He had served with the Sheriff’s Office since 2008.

Last week, honor guards representing the Omaha Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office placed American and blue line flags and a blue carnation at the graves of all their local fallen officers. There was also a vigil walk held over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

