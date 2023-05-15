North Omaha’s Larimore Building to be redeveloped into senior living apartments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Larimore Building has seen better days and was once on the City’s demolition list because of several code violations.

The Omaha Economic Development Corporation has owned the building for about a decade. They’ve kept it secure and boarded up, but people still found ways to get inside.

“We’ve had a tremendous issue with that over the last several years,” said Michael Maroney, president of the corporation. “Not only young people but the homeless breaking in.”

Candice King lives right across the street from the vacant building. She’s noticed the negative activity over the years.

“It’s a lot of younger kids that break in the building, sneak in there after school, busting windows,” King said. “They’ll be on top of the roof...it’s really nerve-wracking.”

Veronica Faulkner has a back-door view of the Larimore Building. She’s grown tired of watching what goes on.

“In and out, breaking windows, kids after school hanging out,” Faulkner said. “It’s been very troublesome. They’ve even thrown stuff over the fence in our yard every now and then. It’s been bad.”

But things here will get better -- the plan calls for spending more than $19 million to turn this old building into senior living apartments. OEDC wants to put 45 apartments for seniors 62 and over in this building -- 42 one-bedroom and three two-bedroom units.

“The facility will have a community room for the residents,” Maroney said. “There’s an auditorium in the lower level that has theater seating and a stage that will be used for their enjoyment and be able to have movies and other kinds of activities.”

Maroney says the Larimore project will add much-needed affordable housing and will be targeted toward low-income seniors.

“We’re putting a tremendous amount of resources in that building to bring it back to life, and it will serve a much-needed population in terms of low-income seniors, and we hope it will have a tremendous impact on the strength of that community,” Maroney said.

Maroney hopes to begin construction sometime this summer and estimates the project to be complete within 18 months. The Larimore plan is on the City Council’s agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

