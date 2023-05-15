New median will prohibit left turns at 70th and Dodge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials plan to reduce crashes at one Omaha intersection by building a median.

According to Keep Omaha Moving, operated by Omaha Public Works, the intersection of 70th and Dodge has a “significantly” higher number of crashes than the citywide average at similar intersections.

Keep Omaha Moving referenced a traffic study released last September that showed an average of 16 crashes per year, when similar intersections see just 1.5 crashes a year.

Currently, there is a median break at 70th and Dodge that lets traffic turn left, either off or onto Dodge Street. Drivers turning left need to cross three lanes of traffic without a stoplight.

The intersection is close to 72nd and Dodge, which sees heavy traffic flow. It also connects to several businesses.

Work begins to construct the median in early June and is estimated to take one-to-two weeks to complete.

Drivers can still access areas around the intersection by taking different routes through side streets.

Read the full traffic study

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.