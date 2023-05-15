Nebraska Legislature: Stage set for debate double-header

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state senators don’t return to work until Tuesday, but when they do, they’ll be taking up two controversial bills at the same time.

The Speaker of the Legislature has said that debate over banning gender-affirming surgeries in minors will take place at the end of the day Tuesday. It’s the final reading of LB574.

Another abortion ban has been added as an amendment to that bill: AM1658, which proponents call the “Preborn Child Protection Act.”

Opponents have categorized the amendment as a political maneuver to circumvent the rules after a six-week ban failed by one vote in the unicameral two weeks ago. Remember: Last month, a six-week ban failed to advance in the unicameral by one vote.

AM1658 is described as a 12-week abortion ban, but opponents of the bill argue it’s more like a 10-week ban as the new bill says gestational age is calculated from the first day of the last period, not post-fertilization.

In Nebraska, there were 2,360 abortions in 2021, according to the latest available data from the state; 89% of those happened at 12 weeks or earlier.

