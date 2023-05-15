We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska law enforcement participating in Click It or Ticket campaign

(Gray Media)
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska law enforcement is once again participating in a national campaign to encourage seatbelt use.

The Nebraska State Patrol says it’s teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the Click It or Ticket enforcement effort.

Click It or Ticket is a high-visibility enforcement effort conducted each year to promote seatbelt use and raise awareness about why seatbelts are so important.

This year’s Click It or Ticket campaign started Monday and runs through June 4. During the campaign, law enforcement will be cracking down to enforce seatbelt laws.

“We want seat belt use to be an automatic habit for drivers and passengers alike,” said Bill Kovarik, the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Administrator. “Unfortunately, many families are suffering because their loved ones refused to follow this simple step.”

NDOT says in 2022, 131 people in Nebraska didn’t wear a seatbelt and died in crashes. Also in 2022, Nebraska drivers had an observed seatbelt use rate of 76%, meaning nearly one-in-four drivers didn’t buckle up.

See more seatbelt statistics from the Nebraska Department of Transportation

Across the U.S. in 2020, the NHTSA says 10,893 unbuckled vehicle occupants died in crashes. Also in 2020, 58% of vehicle occupants killed at night were not wearing seatbelts, which is one reason why Click It or Ticket involves heavier nighttime enforcement as well.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police responded to a shooting that injured 2 people on Sunday, May 14, 2023
Omaha Police: Suspect arrested after shooting 2 women, fleeing with child
Linnae Kloke sent 6 News WOWT this photo from County Road 13 near Ames, Neb., on Friday, May...
12 Tornadoes Confirmed From Friday’s Storms
Storm damage was seen across the area northwest of Omaha
Tornadoes leave destruction across eastern Nebraska
19-year-old woman seriously injured in Council Bluffs single-car crash
South Omaha boxer Johhny Montalvo makes history by heading to the finals of a Golden Gloves of...
South Omaha boxer makes history at national tournament

Latest News

A three-month-old infant is safe after police say the mother tried to strangle her over the...
Grand Island woman accused of attempted murder of infant
Monday is Peace Officers Memorial Day, part of National Police Memorial Week.
Omaha-area law enforcement honor fallen officers
Lincoln gang members sentenced for child rape, pornography
Two dog bars are set to open in Lincoln soon. Off Leash is one of the newest additions to...
Dog bar to open in Lincoln’s Telegraph District