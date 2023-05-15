We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Martha Stewart lands historic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9,...
Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Martha Stewart has landed a historic spot on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 81-year-old lifestyle businesswoman is the oldest swimsuit model the magazine has featured.

Stewart revealed her cover shot on Monday’s “Today Show” saying, “I like that picture.”

The shoot was in the Dominican Republic. Stewart appears in a total of 10 looks.

Sports Illustrated called the cover “epic” on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police responded to a shooting that injured 2 people on Sunday, May 14, 2023
Omaha Police: Suspect arrested after shooting 2 women, fleeing with child
Linnae Kloke sent 6 News WOWT this photo from County Road 13 near Ames, Neb., on Friday, May...
12 Tornadoes Confirmed From Friday’s Storms
Storm damage was seen across the area northwest of Omaha
Tornadoes leave destruction across eastern Nebraska
19-year-old woman seriously injured in Council Bluffs single-car crash
South Omaha boxer Johhny Montalvo makes history by heading to the finals of a Golden Gloves of...
South Omaha boxer makes history at national tournament

Latest News

Michael Flynn, a retired three-star general who served as Trump's national security adviser,...
Trump tells former adviser Michael Flynn: ‘We’re going to bring you back’
A Florida teen says a shark attack won't keep her out of the ocean.
13-year-old girl survives bull shark attack, family says
LNL: Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new...
LNL: Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism, but no new charges
A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum...
US: Number of migrants fell 50% at southern border after immigration changes, but long term unclear
Government leaders have mixed messages on how states are managing the inflow of migrants...
Surge still ahead? States manage migrant influx after Title 42