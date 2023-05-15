We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Manhunt continues for Blair murder suspect

A manhunt continues for the man accused in a fatal shooting
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - An intense search continues for a Council Bluffs man accused of shooting the mother of his child and killing her brother.

Elijah Logan, 22, has been on the run since Friday when investigators say he busted into a home in Blair around 6:30 in the morning.

The mother told investigators he shot her in the legs several times. Her infant was with her and not harmed. Police say Logan is the father of the child.

The mother’s brother 34-year-old Jordan Ely was shot and killed.

It happened at their home at 10th and Park near Blair high school. The suspect, Elijah Logan, did not live there. He lives in Council Bluffs according to investigators.

In court documents, detectives determined that he had parked in an alley behind the home. The mother says Elijah Logan fled in his green Jeep SUV with license plate NAM032.

Police are looking for a man in connection to a homicide in Blair
Police are looking for a man in connection to a homicide in Blair

There is an arrest warrant out for Elijah Logan’s arrest. The U.S. Marshal has been searching for him since Friday. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Call 911 if you have information on his whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police responded to a shooting that injured 2 people on Sunday, May 14, 2023
Omaha Police: Suspect arrested after shooting 2 women, fleeing with child
Linnae Kloke sent 6 News WOWT this photo from County Road 13 near Ames, Neb., on Friday, May...
12 Tornadoes Confirmed From Friday’s Storms
Storm damage was seen across the area northwest of Omaha
Tornadoes leave destruction across eastern Nebraska
19-year-old woman seriously injured in Council Bluffs single-car crash
South Omaha boxer Johhny Montalvo makes history by heading to the finals of a Golden Gloves of...
South Omaha boxer makes history at national tournament

Latest News

Lincoln gang members sentenced for child rape, pornography
An Omaha boxer makes history by attending the finals of a tournament
South Omaha boxer makes history in Golden Gloves tournament
Gang members from Lincoln are sentenced for sex crimes
Lincoln gang members sentenced for child pornography
A manhunt continues for the man accused in a fatal shooting
Manhunt continues for Blair shooting suspect