Lincoln gang members sentenced for child rape, pornography

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Lincoln gang members are headed to prison after allegedly recording gang rapes of two minor females and posting it to Snapchat.

The U.S. Attorney says a judge sentenced Isaiah Dorsey to 20 years and Krysean Reynolds to 16 years, both in connection with producing child pornography.

The 21-year-olds are members of the No Name Demon Gang. The victims were 14 and 16 years old.

According to the investigation, they would trick young women into Reynolds’ home and force them to do painful sexual acts with multiple gang members. They would then post the video to the gang’s Snapchat account.

A federal judge said the videos were described as “unspeakable sexual assaults” and “horrendous” crimes.

