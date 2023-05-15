We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lincoln gang members sentenced for child rape, pornography

Gang members from Lincoln are sentenced for sex crimes
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Lincoln gang members are headed to prison after allegedly recording gang rapes of two minor females and posting it to Snapchat.

The U.S. Attorney says a judge sentenced Isaiah Dorsey to 20 years and Krysean Reynolds to 16 years, both in connection with producing child pornography.

The 21-year-olds are members of the No Name Demon Gang. The victims were 14 and 16 years old.

According to the investigation, they would trick young women into Reynolds’ home and force them to do painful sexual acts with multiple gang members. They would then post the video to the gang’s Snapchat account.

A federal judge said the videos were described as “unspeakable sexual assaults” and “horrendous” crimes.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police responded to a shooting that injured 2 people on Sunday, May 14, 2023
Omaha Police: Suspect arrested after shooting 2 women, fleeing with child
Linnae Kloke sent 6 News WOWT this photo from County Road 13 near Ames, Neb., on Friday, May...
12 Tornadoes Confirmed From Friday’s Storms
Storm damage was seen across the area northwest of Omaha
Tornadoes leave destruction across eastern Nebraska
19-year-old woman seriously injured in Council Bluffs single-car crash
South Omaha boxer Johhny Montalvo makes history by heading to the finals of a Golden Gloves of...
South Omaha boxer makes history at national tournament

Latest News

A manhunt continues for the man accused in a fatal shooting
Manhunt continues for Blair murder suspect
An Omaha boxer makes history by attending the finals of a tournament
South Omaha boxer makes history in Golden Gloves tournament
Gang members from Lincoln are sentenced for sex crimes
Lincoln gang members sentenced for child pornography
A manhunt continues for the man accused in a fatal shooting
Manhunt continues for Blair shooting suspect