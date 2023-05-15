Grand Island woman accused of attempted murder of infant

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A three-month-old infant is safe after Grand Island Police say the mother tried to strangle her over the weekend.

Police said the woman called Grand Island Regional Medical Center looking for advice on how to hurt her baby.

When police arrived to the apartment complex the woman said she was having thoughts of choking her child and had applied pressure to her neck before stopping and calling the hospital.

GIPD said the child had a red mark on her neck but was otherwise unharmed and was placed in protective custody.

The woman was referred to the Hall County Attorney’s Office for attempted first-degree murder.

