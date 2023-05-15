We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Grand Island woman accused of attempted murder of infant

A three-month-old infant is safe after police say the mother tried to strangle her over the...
A three-month-old infant is safe after police say the mother tried to strangle her over the weekend.(WDTV)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A three-month-old infant is safe after Grand Island Police say the mother tried to strangle her over the weekend.

Police said the woman called Grand Island Regional Medical Center looking for advice on how to hurt her baby.

When police arrived to the apartment complex the woman said she was having thoughts of choking her child and had applied pressure to her neck before stopping and calling the hospital.

GIPD said the child had a red mark on her neck but was otherwise unharmed and was placed in protective custody.

The woman was referred to the Hall County Attorney’s Office for attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police responded to a shooting that injured 2 people on Sunday, May 14, 2023
Omaha Police: Suspect arrested after shooting 2 women, fleeing with child
Linnae Kloke sent 6 News WOWT this photo from County Road 13 near Ames, Neb., on Friday, May...
12 Tornadoes Confirmed From Friday’s Storms
Storm damage was seen across the area northwest of Omaha
Tornadoes leave destruction across eastern Nebraska
19-year-old woman seriously injured in Council Bluffs single-car crash
South Omaha boxer Johhny Montalvo makes history by heading to the finals of a Golden Gloves of...
South Omaha boxer makes history at national tournament

Latest News

Ryan Larsen has been missing since May 2021 after he allegedly walked out of La Vista West...
Family of missing Ryan Larsen sues Papillion-La Vista School District
Nebraska law enforcement participating in Click It or Ticket campaign
People participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Nebraska in May 2022
Special Olympics Nebraska to host Summer Games, Opening Ceremonies this week
Monday is Peace Officers Memorial Day, part of National Police Memorial Week.
Omaha-area law enforcement honor fallen officers