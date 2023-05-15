Council Bluffs residents getting new solid waste carts

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs is trying to make recycling easier and is giving each resident two new solid waste carts.

According to the city, beginning this week through late June, 39,000 new recycling and trash/yard waste carts will be delivered to residents. Each resident will get two new carts - one for recycling and one for trash and yard waste.

The new carts will have a capacity of 96 gallons and will allegedly remove the need to sort recyclables. The city claims the new carts will make recycling and trash collecting easier for residents when the new automated collection process starts July 3.

“The change to carted single-stream recycling and garbage collection is a big step forward for the City of Council Bluffs,” said Tony Fiala, Solid Waste Superintendent for the City of Council Bluffs. “The carted single-stream recycling will provide more capacity and make it easier for residents to recycle.”

Each cart will come with extra information on what can and can’t be recycled.

Residents can start using the new carts on July 3 and the collection schedule will change to every other week on a resident’s regular trash day.

Yard waste can then be combined with garbage in the 96-gallon carts year-round. And additional paper yard waste bags will still be accepted during the peak times of April 15 through May 31 and October 15 through November 30.

The city claims it’s saving more than $1 million by eliminating the separate yard waste collection, and that the new system will reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

“Drivers can make approximately 60% more stops per hour with an automated truck improving efficiency, reducing our carbon footprint, and lessening road wear and tear.”

With the new system comes a $1 monthly rate increase for solid waste collection, which was approved by the City Council. The rate increase begins when the new system starts on July 3.

