Council Bluffs Police involved in standoff at gas station

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is in custody after a stand-off Monday afternoon with Council Bluffs Police at a gas station.

Police told 6 News that a man named Jake Flynn was arrested following the incident.

Negotiators were called to the scene near 9th Avenue and 35th Street. Officers set up a perimeter around the area, heading into the building at about 4:55 p.m.

So far, there have been no injuries reported in the incident.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.