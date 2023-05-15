We are Local
Council Bluffs Police involved in standoff at gas station

Man arrested at Mega Saver
Police are responding to a standoff at a Council Bluffs convenience store.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is in custody after a stand-off Monday afternoon with Council Bluffs Police at a gas station.

Police told 6 News that a man named Jake Flynn was arrested following the incident.

Negotiators were called to the scene near 9th Avenue and 35th Street. Officers set up a perimeter around the area, heading into the building at about 4:55 p.m.

So far, there have been no injuries reported in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

