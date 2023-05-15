6 First Alert traffic update: Two crashes snarl traffic on westbound I-80 in Omaha Monday morning
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two different areas of Interstate 80 saw crashes impact the Monday morning commute.
The first one occurred shortly after 6:30 AM right near the JFK interchange with the left shoulder and far left lane being blocked.
The second one happened around 6:45 AM at the interchange with I-680.
This one blocked the right shoulder with delays stretching back to 96th.
