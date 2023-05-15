1 injured in Omaha cutting, police investigating

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police responded after a person was allegedly attacked with a knife during an argument at an Omaha home.

According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a cutting near 21st and Binney Street at 7:49 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they saw a blood trail inside and the victim was found in the basement of the home. Police say the victim and a man were arguing when the man cut the victim with a knife.

Medics transported the 33-year-old victim to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

Further information about the suspect wasn’t immediately available. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

