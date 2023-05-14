South Omaha boxer makes history at national tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - South Omaha boxer Johnny Montalvo made it to the finals of this year’s Golden Gloves of America National Tournament.

Montalvo fought five matches over five days at the championship in Philadelphia. The event brought out some of the best boxers in America, all eyeing for a spot on the USA Olympic Boxing Team.

Montalvo made it to the finals but fell short in the Olympic qualifying event, bringing home a silver. He joins Terence “Bud” Crawford as the latest male Nebraskan to make it to the finals of a National Golden Gloves championship.

”Every dog has their day,” said Johnny Montalvo. “I feel like I gave him a really tough fight. And I know that if I go in the ring, everyone has a shot. So I have to be at the highest level that I can be and compete how I know how to compete.”

Terence Crawford made it to the finals of a National Golden Gloves championship in 2006.

