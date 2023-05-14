Soccer Class B semifinals are set with Skutt Catholic, Bennington and Norris

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three schools will occupy the final four spots Tuesday night at Morrison Stadium in the Class B state championships. Skutt Catholic’s boys and girls teams both advance plus the girls team from Norris and the Bennington boys team.

Skutt Catholic boys beat Lexington 2-1 with goals in each half, this was a rematch of the last two state championship games. The Skyhawks girls team beat Omaha Mercy 4-0. Skutt Catholic will play the four seed, Norris Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. following a shootout win by the Titans against Duchesne Academy. Back to the boys side, Bennington beat Schuyler 4-1, Ayo Makinde went for a hat trick scoring three goals. The Badgers improved to 19-0, the team they will face Tuesday is 18-1, that’s Skutt, and the Skyhawks only loss was against Bennington. That will be the second game of the night starting at 8 p.m.

