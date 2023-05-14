We are Local
OPD holds vigil walk to honor officers who died in line of duty across the nation

A vigil walk in Omaha honors fallen police officers
By Johan Marin
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many Nebraska officers and members of the community gathered Saturday to honor law enforcement who died in the line of duty.

This is all to prepare for next week’s National Police Memorial Week.

“This is a part of police week that has been going on every year this week since 1962,” Adam Jaworski said.

Adam Jaworski, the sergeant for Omaha Police, said the vigil walk is about remembering the sacrifices police officers make daily.

It was led by Omaha Police Pipes & Drums Corps. It started from the Police Headquarters and made its way to the Old Market.

“Those who have paved the way to let the rest of us live peaceful lives in the United States.”>

Along with the walk, a short prayer was held and the names of fallen police officers were read out loud.

and Jaworski says having the community there made the event much more special.

“When you come out and realize how many good people there are and how many people are on our side it really is heartening,” Jaworksi said.

