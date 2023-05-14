Omaha Police: 2 women injured in shooting, suspect on the run with child

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot two women Sunday morning.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the area of 36th and Parker Street at 10:25 a.m. Sunday for a shooting.

Officers arrived and found two adult women with gunshot wounds, apparently from a shotgun. The women were taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect is a 40-year-old man. He allegedly took a 2-year-old female child with him and was last seen headed northbound. Police say they believe the child is the suspect’s daughter.

The relationship between the suspect and the victims is currently unclear. It’s also unclear if either victim is the mother of the child.

Police say this case is a potential kidnapping and they are actively looking for the suspect.

