We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Mayim Bialik leaves ‘Jeopardy!’ early due to writers’ strike

Actress Mayim Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity...
Actress Mayim Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity with the entertainment industry writers' strike.(Source: Sony Pictures Television)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actress and “Jeopardy!” co-host Mayim Bialik is showing her support for the entertainment industry writers’ strike.

Bialik decided not to host the final week of “Jeopardy!” Season 39 in solidarity with those striking. Her co-host, Ken Jennings, will take over the hosting duties for the week.

Officials say production on the game show is able to move forward because the questions were reportedly written before the strike began.

Members of the Writers Guild of America walked off their jobs May 2 after their contract with the major studios expired.

The last writers’ strike, which happened in 2007, lasted for 100 days.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linnae Kloke sent 6 News WOWT this photo from County Road 13 near Ames, Neb., on Friday, May...
Severe threat wraps up late Friday night
Local and federal authorities on Friday morning, May 12, 2023, were looking for a 22-year-old...
Authorities looking for Council Bluffs man after fatal shooting near Blair High School
Homeowners in one Sarpy County subdivision are fighting to keep their solar panels, despite not...
Sarpy County homeowners fighting subdivision over solar panels
Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
A Nebraska pig farm was hit by a severe storm on May 12, 2023
Severe weather impacts eastern Nebraska counties, destroys pig farm

Latest News

Elon Musk confirmed that the new CEO for Twitter will be NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, an...
Elon Musk announces who will take over as Twitter CEO
The storm struck the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights near South Padre Island as most...
RAW: Texas residents sift through debris after tornado hits
Some U.S. cities along the southern border say they have not seen a surge of migrants expected...
Days after Title 42 ends, what's happening at the border?
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, left, and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic CEO Jenny Black...
North Carolina governor vetoes abortion limits, launches override showdown