David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy with a few showers for Mother’s Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds and patchy fog developed across the area early this morning. Visibility has dropped below a mile at times, and there may be some patchy dense fog at times through mid-morning, but a north breeze should clear the fog out of the area by the late morning hours. Clouds will sticking with us for most of the day, so don’t expect to see much sunshine today. Generally dry conditions are expected this morning, but a few spotty showers are likely this afternoon and evening. Rain should generally be sparse and on the light side, though an isolated storm can’t be ruled out south of I-80 this evening.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Rain will likely become more widespread overnight, especially near and south of I-80. Steady light rain should continue into Monday morning with rainfall totals of a quarter to half-inch possible across southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa. Showers should taper off by the afternoon, but the rain and lingering clouds will likely make for a cooler day. Highs may only top out in the upper 50s for parts of Iowa, with highs in the low to mid-60s for the Omaha metro. Clouds should thing by late in the day with a little sunshine possible, but it may not warm our temperatures all that much.

Rainfall potential Monday morning (WOWT)

Plenty more sunshine is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday along with warmer conditions. Highs should reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Thursday will be warm as well with highs in the upper 70s, but another cold front will bring a chance for at least scattered storms by the afternoon or evening. Temperatures cool a bit for a couple days after that front, but should warm back into the 80s by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Temperature trend this week (WOWT)

