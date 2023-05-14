David’s Evening Forecast - Dry evening, showers likely Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning fog thinned out by Sunday afternoon, but the clouds stuck around for most of the day. We did manage a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. A cold front pushing through this evening will drop temperatures back into the mid and lower 60s as we approach sunset. There may be an isolated shower, but most of the metro will be dry for the evening hours.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Shower chances really increase overnight, especially after Midnight. On and off showers are likely by Monday morning meaning at least some wet roads for the drive to work on Monday. The showers will continue on and off into the afternoon, but should begin to dry up by later in the day. Temperatures will be quite cool for May, likely stuck in the 50s for the morning and early afternoon. As rain thins out in the afternoon, we should be able to warm into the lower 60s, coming in well below average for this time of year.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Rainfall totals should not be too overly impressive, but we will take any rain we can get. Totals of a quarter to half-inch are possible near and south of I-80. Northeast Nebraska and northern Iowa likely miss out on any meaningful rainfall.

Rainfall potential Monday (WOWT)

The rain moves out Monday evening with dry weather returning on Tuesday. We may see some clouds early Tuesday, but sunny skies are back by the afternoon along with the warmer weather. Highs on Tuesday should reach the upper 70s. Feeling more like Summer Wednesday and Thursday with highs around 80 degrees. Another cold front enters the picture Thursday afternoon or evening, bringing a chance for at least scattered storms to the area. The front will cool us down for the end of the week for a couple of days, but we rebound back to near 80 by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Temperature trend this week (WOWT)

