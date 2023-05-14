We are Local
19-year-old woman seriously injured in Council Bluffs single-car crash

By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A woman is in the hospital after a Sunday morning crash.

The Council Bluffs Police Department says Sunday morning around 6:27 a.m., crews responded to the area of Harry Langdon and Highway 92 for a single-car crash.

Police say a 19-year-old woman was driving a Ford Focus, heading northbound on Harry Langdon. As they crossed Highway 92 they lost control, going off the road and hitting a power pole guide wire. The car stopped about 500 feet from the intersection.

The driver was reportedly pinned inside. Crews got the driver out of the car and she was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Crews had to shut down the road for more than two hours as the scene was investigated and the power pole was repaired.

Police say speed is a factor in the crash and the driver allegedly was not wearing a seatbelt.

