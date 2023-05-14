12 Tornadoes Confirmed From Friday’s Storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Severe storms ripped across eastern Nebraska Friday afternoon leaving behind damage to several communities. Storms produced hail up to the size of grapefruit, damaging winds, and several large tornadoes.

Dozens of severe weather reports Friday evening (WOWT)

The most notable storm developed in northern Saunders County, just north of Wahoo, and tracked through Dodge County into Burt County, narrowly missing North Bend before crossing Highway 275 between Scribner and Hooper and then passing just west of Uehling and Oakland before dissipating west of Lyons. This storm produced several large tornadoes and left behind significant damage to several farmsteads and and severely damaged a pig farm.

Dodge - Burt County Storm produced at least 5 tornadoes (WOWT)

The National Weather Service out of Omaha spent the day surveying the damage. Preliminary reports indicate that this storm produced as many as 5 tornadoes along the track ranging in strength from EF-0 to EF-2, meaning wind speeds up to 135mph. There are some indications that a multi-vortex tornado was present at times as well. The NWS will continue to work through the data and will send out additional information in the coming days.

7 Additional Tornadoes In Northeast Nebraska (WOWT)

Elsewhere, at least 5 additional EF-1 tornadoes and 2 tornadoes of unknown strength were confirmed in portions of Stanton, Colfax, Platte, Madison, Pierce, and Boone counties. There was also an area of 70mph downburst winds near Pilger, NE. This marks a total of 12 tornadoes across eastern Nebraska that have been confirmed so far. Additional storm surveys will be conducted across southeast Nebraska and may reveal additional storm tracks.

