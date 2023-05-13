We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Woman charged in 1 of 4 Nebraska killings pleads not guilty

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Neb. (AP) - A 44-year-old woman charged in one of four killings in a small Nebraska town has pleaded not guilty.

Court documents show that Carrie Jones entered written not guilty pleas this week to first-degree murder, being an accessory to a felony and tampering with evidence.

She is accused in the August 2022 death of 86-year-old Gene Twiford in Laurel, Nebraska.

Her husband, Jason Jones, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in Twiford’s death, as well as the deaths of Twiford’s wife and daughter and another Laurel woman.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linnae Kloke sent 6 News WOWT this photo from County Road 13 near Ames, Neb., on Friday, May...
Severe threat wraps up late Friday night
Local and federal authorities on Friday morning, May 12, 2023, were looking for a 22-year-old...
Authorities looking for Council Bluffs man after fatal shooting near Blair High School
Homeowners in one Sarpy County subdivision are fighting to keep their solar panels, despite not...
Sarpy County homeowners fighting subdivision over solar panels
Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo says he can operate business from jail

Latest News

A Nebraska pig farm was hit by a severe storm on May 12, 2023
Severe weather impacts eastern Nebraska counties, destroys pig farm
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen meets with community leaders in North Omaha
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen visits North Omaha, speaks to community leaders
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 12
New forever stamp honors Chief Standing Bear
New forever stamp honors Chief Standing Bear