Woman celebrates 100th birthday with 80 friends and family

Aline Bagwell celebrated her 100th birthday with many of her friends and family. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROEBUCK, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday in style.

WHNS reports that Aline Bagwell celebrated her milestone birthday with 80 of her friends and family.

Bagwell was born in Kentucky in May 1923 but has called South Carolina home for more than 70 years. She relocated with her husband, Harold Bagwell, after they got married following his return from World War II.

The now longtime South Carolina resident still lives in the same farmhouse her husband built for them.

Bagwell, the last surviving sibling of 17, is known by nieces and nephews across the country as Aunt Sissy. She also has two children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

She celebrated her birthday a little early this year with a Kentucky Derby-themed party.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

