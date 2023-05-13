Tornadoes leave destruction across eastern Nebraska
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday night’s storms left damage in several parts of Nebraska, including Dodge County.
About 40 miles from the Omaha metro, the National Weather Service is out in Dodge County and other areas surveying the damage.
Fallen trees, destroyed homes and barns and other destruction can be seen in several areas across Dodge County.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
