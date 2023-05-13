We are Local
Tornadoes leave destruction across eastern Nebraska

Storm damage was seen across the area northwest of Omaha
By Johan Marin
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday night’s storms left damage in several parts of Nebraska, including Dodge County.

About 40 miles from the Omaha metro, the National Weather Service is out in Dodge County and other areas surveying the damage.

Fallen trees, destroyed homes and barns and other destruction can be seen in several areas across Dodge County.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

