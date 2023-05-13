Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 12

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, May 12.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Warren Buffett’s Omaha home became quite the sight during the Berkshire Hathaway shareholder’s weekend.

Whether from across the country or around the world, Warren Buffett's Omaha home has become quite the sight this weekend.

6 News sat down with the revered financier ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder’s meeting and weekend events.

6 News sat down with the Oracle of Omaha ahead of this year's Berkshire Hathaway shareholder's meeting.

The family of an Omaha murder victim says he was doing his job - “keeping the peace.”

The family of an Omaha murder victim says he was doing his job -- "keeping the peace."

A missing Blair man was found dead on DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge land.

Washington County authorities are still searching for a man reported missing while mushroom hunting.

6 News has confirmed Kiewit will be moving some operations into PayPal’s former campus in La Vista.

6 News has confirmed Kiewit will be moving some operations into PayPal's former campus in La Vista.

Seven months after her last competition, super heavyweight Bonica Brown traveled to England to compete against the best of the best.

Seven months after her last competition, super heavyweight Bonica Brown traveled to England to compete against the best of the best.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Dog and mail incident

5. Civic Square Development

4. Country Music Awards

3. Steelhouse Omaha

2. Police find upset goat

1. Blair man found dead

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.