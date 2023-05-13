Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 12
This week’s most-viewed coverage included the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder’s meeting, and a powerlifter that broke a world record.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, May 12.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Tourists from all over the world flock to Warren Buffett’s home
Warren Buffett’s Omaha home became quite the sight during the Berkshire Hathaway shareholder’s weekend.
5. 6 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Sitting down with Warren Buffett
6 News sat down with the revered financier ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder’s meeting and weekend events.
4. Family of Gom Gout speaks following arrest of murder suspect
The family of an Omaha murder victim says he was doing his job - “keeping the peace.”
3. Missing Washington County man found dead
A missing Blair man was found dead on DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge land.
2. Kiewit to move into former La Vista PayPal facility
6 News has confirmed Kiewit will be moving some operations into PayPal’s former campus in La Vista.
1. Omaha female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record
Seven months after her last competition, super heavyweight Bonica Brown traveled to England to compete against the best of the best.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
