Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 12

This week’s most-viewed coverage included the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder’s meeting, and a powerlifter that broke a world record.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, May 12.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Tourists from all over the world flock to Warren Buffett’s home

Warren Buffett’s Omaha home became quite the sight during the Berkshire Hathaway shareholder’s weekend.

Warren Buffett's Omaha home became quite the sight during the Berkshire Hathaway shareholder's weekend.

5. 6 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Sitting down with Warren Buffett

6 News sat down with the revered financier ahead of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder’s meeting and weekend events.

6 News sat down with the revered financier ahead of Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder's meeting and weekend events.

4. Family of Gom Gout speaks following arrest of murder suspect

The family of an Omaha murder victim says he was doing his job - “keeping the peace.”

The family of an Omaha murder victim says he was doing his job - "keeping the peace."

3. Missing Washington County man found dead

A missing Blair man was found dead on DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge land.

A missing Blair man was found dead on DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge land.

2. Kiewit to move into former La Vista PayPal facility

6 News has confirmed Kiewit will be moving some operations into PayPal’s former campus in La Vista.

6 News has confirmed Kiewit will be moving some operations into PayPal's former campus in La Vista.

1. Omaha female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record

Seven months after her last competition, super heavyweight Bonica Brown traveled to England to compete against the best of the best.

Seven months after her last competition, super heavyweight Bonica Brown traveled to England to compete against the best of the best.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
2. Kiewit confirms it’s moving into PayPal complex in La Vista
3. Son of Huskers great commits to Nebraska
4. Omaha female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record
5. Man killed in downtown Omaha shooting, woman arrested
6. 23-year-old Omaha man murdered during security shift at downtown bar

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Dog and mail incident

5. Civic Square Development

4. Country Music Awards

3. Steelhouse Omaha

2. Police find upset goat

1. Blair man found dead

