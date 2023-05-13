We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police respond to shooting at Chadron State College

(WCAX)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHADRON, Neb. (KNOP) -Chadron Police are currently responding to an active shooter near Chadron State College. Officials advise residents to shelter in place until the incident is resolved.

Several individuals reported the sound of gunshots south of Chadron State College near C-Hill at 6 p.m. MT on Friday. According to officials, a man, armed with a rifle, was seen in the area dressed in dark clothing.

No individuals have been injured due to the shooting.

This situation is ongoing. Nebraska State Patrol and Dawes County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the current situation.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linnae Kloke sent 6 News WOWT this photo from County Road 13 near Ames, Neb., on Friday, May...
Severe threat wraps up late Friday night
Local and federal authorities on Friday morning, May 12, 2023, were looking for a 22-year-old...
Authorities looking for Council Bluffs man after fatal shooting near Blair High School
Homeowners in one Sarpy County subdivision are fighting to keep their solar panels, despite not...
Sarpy County homeowners fighting subdivision over solar panels
Ronald Harvey, 58, of Blair was last seen Wednesday, May 3, 2023, near DeSoto National Wildlife...
Missing Blair man found dead on wildlife refuge land in Nebraska
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo says he can operate business from jail

Latest News

A Nebraska pig farm was hit by a severe storm on May 12, 2023
Severe weather impacts eastern Nebraska counties, destroys pig farm
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen meets with community leaders in North Omaha
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen visits North Omaha, speaks to community leaders
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - May 12
New forever stamp honors Chief Standing Bear
New forever stamp honors Chief Standing Bear
Attorneys for 3 suspects in a fraud case have appealed their detention orders
Suspects accused of defrauding Nebraska nonprofits appeal to be released