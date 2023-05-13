Omaha residents celebrate Cinco de Mayo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday, people turned out for a Cinco de Mayo parade and festival in South Omaha.

The parade was at 10 a.m. and saw a good turnout, while the festival continued in the South Omaha Business District on 24th Street between L and Q Streets.

The yearly festival was also anticipated to be a boost for local businesses.

Residents celebrated in South Omaha starting on Friday with exhibitors setting up. The celebration continues until 10 p.m. on Saturday, and then again on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

